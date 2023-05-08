Torrence Hatch Jr aka “Boosie Badazz.” Photo via @ComplexMusic Twitter

Louisiana-based rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested in San Diego this weekend on gun charges, San Diego police announced Monday.

The rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr, was arrested Saturday night during a traffic stop on Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood. Police did not disclose what led to the stop, but said two loaded handguns were found.

Hatch, 40, and another man, Billy Johnson, 28, were arrested.

Hatch was not in custody as of Monday, but is slated to be arraigned next week. Johnson remains in custody without bail and is set for arraignment on Thursday at the San Diego Central Courthouse.

Baton Rouge-based TV station WBRZ reported that Hatch was in San Diego to shoot a music video.

He also performed at the Phantom Lounge and Nightclub in the Gaslamp Quarter on Saturday night, reportedly after bailing out of jail. Social media videos of the performance show Hatch leading a crowd into a chant of “(Expletive) San Diego police.”

Hatch’s criminal history includes a 2010 indictment on first-degree murder charges, in which he was accused of arranging the shooting death of 35-year-old Terry Boyd in Baton Rouge.

A jury acquitted Hatch of the murder charge, while the alleged shooter, Michael Louding, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Hatch also has prior gun and drug convictions that have resulted in prison sentences.