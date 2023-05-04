Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A former San Diego resident who allegedly took more than $400,000 in ill-gotten pandemic relief funds was arraigned Thursday on wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Nasser Salman, 60, is accused of submitting fraudulent applications that netted him five loans totaling $401,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges the loan applications were submitted on behalf of three companies, Lemon Grove Deli and Grill, Inc., Al Laith Trading and Construction Consulting Inc. and Alliance Security Consulting Services, Inc.

While applying, prosecutors contend, Salman submitted fake documents and misrepresented the number of employees, the average monthly payroll and the gross receipts for the businesses.

Between April and August of 2020, Salman allegedly received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which provided relief funding to assist those financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors allege Salman also laundered the funds by making wire transfers to a bank account in Morocco, among other methods.

San Diego U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement, “These loan programs were designed to render economic relief to Americans during an unprecedented public health emergency. This office is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting those who exploited the global pandemic to enrich themselves.”

A detention hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara L. Major.

– City News Service