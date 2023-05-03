Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 20-year-old woman suffered major injuries and was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in the College Area, the San Diego Police Department reported Wednesday.

At 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, the victim was struck by a 2014 Toyota Prius driven by a 26-year-old man traveling northbound near the 5100 block of College Avenue, the SDPD said.

The victim was in the crosswalk at Lindo Paseo and College Avenue before she was struck, police said.

She suffered an intracerebral hemorrhage, skull fracture, facial fractures and a lacerated liver and was in stable but critical condition, police said.

The SDPD’s traffic division was investigating the accident.

–City News Service