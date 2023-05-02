Sheriff deputy’s patch. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a sheriff’s deputy who shot an assault suspect last week during a confrontation in Casa De Oro, leaving him with non-fatal wounds.

Benjamin Blake, who has been employed by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for about 18 months, opened fire on 45-year-old Santo Marac on Wednesday evening as the suspect allegedly charged deputies while holding a metal bed frame over his head, according to the San Diego Police Department, which investigates shootings involving personnel with the county agency.

The events that led to the gunfire began shortly before 7:30 p.m., when a 911 caller reported that a man he lived with had picked up the roughly five-feet-long frame and threatened to kill another roommate at their home in the 3600 block of South Barcelona Street.

“The caller also mentioned that the suspect (possibly was) experiencing mental issues,” SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

After evacuating three residents from the home, deputies searched it, finding Marac in a bathroom.

“He was still armed with the metal bed frame and held it in front of him, pointed at the deputies,” the lieutenant said.

The personnel then tried to persuade the suspect to drop his makeshift weapon and surrender peaceably. Marac allegedly refused to disarm himself, made “rambling” statements and urged the deputies to shoot him, authorities said.

After about 15 minutes, the deputies moved closer to the bathroom, and one of them shocked the suspect with an electric stun gun, Campbell said. Still, Marac would not drop the mattress holder and give himself up.

A short time later, the suspect allegedly ran toward the deputies, still wielding the frame in a threatening manner, prompting Blake to open fire.

Paramedics took the suspect to a trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening bullet wounds.

Marac was arraigned in the hospital Monday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, issuing criminal threats and resisting arrest with violence, Campbell said.

City News Service contributed to this article.