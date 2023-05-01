A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

Authorities Monday publicly identified two San Diego men who were killed last week in a predawn shooting during a crowded house party in a rural neighborhood east of El Cajon.

Jaden Davis, 20, and 29-year-old Seandell Jones were fatally shot by an unknown assailant or assailants in the 800 block of Renfro Way in the Harbison Canyon community early Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responding to a report of eight to 10 gunshots and loud shouting north of Sycuan Casino shortly before 2 a.m. arrived to find numerous people hurrying out of the area on foot and in vehicles, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

As the patrol personnel approached the home that the crowd was fleeing, a person flagged them down and told them someone was injured inside.

Entering the residence, the deputies found Davis suffering from gunshot wounds. They rendered first-aid prior to the arrival of paramedics, who airlifted him to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead.

While searching the home for other victims or suspects, deputies found the other mortally wounded victim. Jones died at the scene.

No suspects in the case have been identified, and it remains unclear what prompted the deadly gunfire.

“The motivation and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation,” Jarjura said Monday.

The house where the shooting took place was being rented through Airbnb at the time of the killings, the lieutenant said.

City News Service contributed to this article.