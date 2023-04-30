Chula Vista officers at a checkpoint earlier this month. Courtesy of the department

Three drivers were arrested at a DUI checkpoint conducted by the Chula Vista Police Department.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Saturday to midnight in the 600 block of Palomar Street, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the CVPD.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of a drug, and one for an outstanding felony warrant, the sergeant said.

Of the 2,626 vehicles passing through the checkpoint, 1,329 were screened.

A total of 40 drivers were issued citations for being unlicensed or driving on a suspended license, Molina said. Twelve vehicles were impounded.

The next checkpoint will be in May.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

City News Service contributed to this article.