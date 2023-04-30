The new canine teams ready to be deployed for the CHP. Photo credit: Courtesy, CHP

Nine new canine teams, including one from the border region, are ready to hit the streets after graduating from training for the California Highway Patrol, officials have announced.

The teams were certified following a ceremony at the Canine Training Facility on the grounds of the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said that canines, along with their handlers, receive hundreds of hours of intense training to ensure that they are prepared to serve throughout the state.

“These loyal and brave public servants play a critical role in supporting the mission of the department,” Duryee said.

The graduates include six patrol and narcotics detection canine teams and three explosives detection canine teams. Each meets the guidelines set by the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, according to the CHP.

The newest team members include four Belgian Malinois, two Dutch Shepherds and three German Shepherds. With this class, the CHP will have a total of 51 teams deployed throughout the state.

Each canine’s partner, or handler, is a veteran CHP officer with experience ranging from five to 22 years. The officers represent six of the CHP’s eight geographic divisions, including the Border region, covering San Diego County and extending into Orange, Riverside and Imperial counties.

The others are the Valley, Golden Gate, Southern, Coastal and Inland divisions.

Once deployed, the handlers will spend a minimum of eight hours every week completing scenario-based training with their canines to ensure the highest level of performance in the field.

The CHP uses canines to perform a variety of tasks, including detecting human scent, contraband and explosives. The CHP canines also assist allied agencies in apprehending criminals, detecting explosives or drugs and in locating at-risk missing persons.