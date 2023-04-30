Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 31-year-old man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered a collapsed lung, as well as femur and pelvic fractures during a crash with a pick-up truck in the Lincoln Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The black 2009 Harley-Davidson was going southbound in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue, as a black 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was going northbound on Euclid Avenue. The truck crossed over the divided highway about 8:20 p.m. Saturday and into the dedicated left turn lane for southbound traffic, the San Diego Police Department reported.

“It then made left turn into the path of the motorcycle,” according to a news statement. “Anticipating a collision, the motorcyclist dropped his motorcycle on its right side, slid about 40 feet, and impacted the Dodge’s right side rocker panels.”

The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital and it was not known whether the motorist driving the pickup truck, a 70-year-old man, suffered any injuries.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.