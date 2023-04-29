Law enforcement searches the suspect after taking him into custody in La Mesa. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

La Mesa police arrested a man who allegedly led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle Saturday, then tried to escape on foot, authorities said.

An officer tried to stop an older-model Honda Civic at 2:14 a.m. Saturday and the license plate came back as a stolen vehicle, according to CBS8.

The driver, identified by the La Mesa Police Department as Alan Pliego, 28, stopped near Bass Street and Carmenita Road and fled on foot.

He was later found hiding behind a home a block away from where he had left the vehicle, according to OnScene TV.

Pliego was arrested on suspicion of committing three felonies, a parole violation, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to sheriff’s jail records. He was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the East Division Court in El Cajon.

– City News Service