A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

The Chula Vista Police Department announced plans for a drunk driving checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Saturday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers from 6:30 p.m. to midnight to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

The department said the location of the checkpoint would be chosen based on previous impaired driving crashes.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Officer Brian Carter said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.