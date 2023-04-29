The Nob Fire burns beneath snowcapped mountains south of Wrightwood. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Barely five weeks after the last bout of heavy rain and snow in California’s historically wet winter, firefighters on Friday battled the state’s first large wildfire of the year in rugged foothills east of Los Angeles.

The Nob Fire has scorched over 225 acres of brush and grass in the San Bernardino National Forest south of Wrightwood since erupting on Wednesday, with 49% of the blaze’s perimeter contained by Friday night.

The blaze posed no immediate threat to populated areas as it burned steep terrain deep in the forest, U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Lyn Sieliet said. Its cause was under investigation.

The fire was small compared with monster conflagrations that have become more frequent and intense in recent years, charring hundreds of thousands of acres, devastating whole communities and forcing mass evacuations.

Still, it marked the first blaze of the 2023 season measuring 100 acres or more, signaling the potential for extreme wildfire activity this summer and fall. Experts have warned that this winter’s bountiful rainfall prompted heavy growth of grass and scrub that will dry out by summer, leaving a larger, thicker fuel bed for wildfires.

The glut of precipitation, however, also has increased the moisture content in shrubs and trees, making them more flame-resistant in the short term and helping forestall the onset of fire season.

By April 2022, three years into a crippling drought, California had already tallied over a dozen major wildfires, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing data from Cal Fire.

The latest fire in San Bernardino County came as low-lying communities in central California braced for possible floods from rapid runoff of melting snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Forecasters said a warming trend hastened a spring thaw following a spate of Pacific storms that pummeled California with torrential rains and mountain snow from late December until late March.