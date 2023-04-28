A San Diego police cruiser. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV

A motorist sustained multiple fractures and some internal bleeding Friday after he lost control of his vehicle in Carmel Mountain Ranch and careened 50 feet down an embankment.

The driver, 57, was driving his Mazda CX-5 northbound in the 15300 block of the Avenue of Science shortly before 12:30 p.m., San Diego police said. He failed to negotiate

a right turn at Innovation Drive and instead headed onto the driveway for the Innovation Corporate Center.

The Mazda then went over the curb and down the long embankment. When medics reached him, they found he was suffering from a fractured right femur and multiple vertebrae fractures. They also determined he had internal bleeding of the neck.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening. The San Diego police Traffic Division is investigating.