Authorities with some of those detained near the border early Friday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A group of nearly 90 migrants tried to cross the border in San Ysidro early Friday, but were intercepted by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

They were stopped as they attempted to cross around 4 a.m. at the Tijuana River channel west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, OnScene.TV reported.

Authorities said the 88 people included nationals from around the world. Their home countries included Angola, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Georgia, Ireland, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Peru, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Border Patrol officials told OnScene that agents observed four of the individuals experiencing unspecified “medical complications.” Medics responded and took the four people to a local hospital for further treatment.

The migrants were sent to nearby Border Patrol stations for processing.