Banning Justice Center in Riverside County. Photo credit: courts.ca.gov

A convicted felon who chased down and shot his roommate in an altercation over money at their apartment was found guilty Thursday of attempted murder and other offenses.

Court records show that Dante Trimell Cooper, 40, has a prior conviction in 2002 out of San Diego County for voluntary manslaughter with a firearm. There was no indication of how much time he served in state prison.

Following three days of trial testimony, a jury deliberated a half-day before finding Cooper guilty of the 2022 attack in Hemet, on West Kimball Avenue near State Street.

Along with the attempted murder count, jurors convicted Cooper of being a felon in possession of a loaded gun and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Rene Navarro scheduled Cooper’s sentencing for July 3 at the Banning Justice Center. He faces more than 30 years in state prison.

He continues to be held without bail at Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to Hemet police Lt. Nathan Miller, about 4:30 p.m. on March 2, 2022, the defendant was involved in a heated exchange with his roommate, identified only as a 42-year-old man with the initials “J.M.,” at their Kimball Avenue apartment.

Miller said the argument, connected to cost sharing, escalated into a fight, and the roommate “hit (the defendant) in the face and head and began running.”

“(Cooper) chased after the man and then shot him several times,” the lieutenant said.

Patrol officers reached the location within a couple of minutes and found the victim wounded but conscious, according to Miller.

He said the man pointed out Cooper, who was nearby and taken into custody without a struggle.

The victim underwent surgery at a regional trauma center and has since recovered.

Cooper was treated for his injuries and transported to jail.

– City News Service