Your Safe Place in the East Village. Photo credit: Screen shot, sandiego.gov/yoursafeplace

A center at the San Diego City Attorney’s Office has received $100,000 to fund a new interview room for children who are victims or witnesses of crimes, officials said Thursday.

The room, slated to open this summer, will be located at Your Safe Place, a family justice center in East Village that provides resources and services for victims of domestic or family violence, elder abuse, sexual assault or sex trafficking.

The donation, by Golden Door, a San Marcos spa and wellness center, will lead to what the City Attorney’s Office says is a “state-of-the-art” facility that provides a safe environment for young crime victims.

The new room will include:

Child-sized furniture in a dollhouse-like environment.

Toys, games, books and pages for coloring that represent diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Two-way computer monitors, allowing professionals who may investigate and prosecute cases to observe youngsters in a non-threatening way.

“Your Safe Place has needed a children’s space for a long time,” City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said. “Our most helpless, youngest victims are now going to get the attention they deserve in a room that feels welcoming and safe. With this donation, Golden Door will touch a lot of lives and have a lasting impact on our community.”

– City News Service