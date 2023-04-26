David Diaz. Riverside County Sheriff photo

A convicted felon accused of gunning down a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley was charged Wednesday with murder and other offenses after being apprehended in San Diego County.

David Diaz, 38, of Los Angeles was arrested Monday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 44-year-old Giovanni Ibarra.

Along with the murder count, Diaz is charged with firearm assault and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

The defendant, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside, was slated to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche, at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Diaz and the victim were involved in an unspecified confrontation in the 25000 block of Joshua Avenue, near Agave Street. During the encounter, Diaz pulled a gun and opened fire, mortally wounding Ibarra, Brosche said.

He said the defendant immediately fled, and witnesses called 911.

Patrol deputies reached the location minutes later and found the victim gravely wounded. Despite attempts to revive him, paramedics pronounced Ibarra dead at the scene, according to Brosche.

Central Homicide Unit detectives developed leads pointing to Diaz as the alleged shooter, and he was tracked to Otay Mesa in San Diego County, where he was taken into custody without incident late Sunday night.

A possible motive for the alleged attack was not disclosed.

According to court records, Diaz has at least one prior felony conviction in another jurisdiction, but the offense was not listed.