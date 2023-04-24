A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A shooting Monday in City Heights left two men injured and the suspect remained at large.

Just after 2 a.m., officers received shots fired call and were dispatched to the 4200 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Once officers arrived to the scene, they discovered both men suffering from non-life-threatening gunshots to their shoulders, according to police.

No suspect description was available, and what led to the shooting was being investigated, according to the SDPD.

–City News Service