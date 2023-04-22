Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

One person died Saturday and another person was hospitalized in a travel trailer fire in Ramona, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 1:16 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found the structure in the 17000 block of Voorhes Lane fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to Captain Mike Cornette of Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

One person was found dead at the scene and another victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, Voorhes said.

Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

— City News Service