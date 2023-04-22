Photo via Pixabay

One man pleaded guilty this week and was immediately sentenced to 18 days in jail for his part in an alleged retail theft ring that operated in San Diego, Los Angeles and Orange counties for about two years and netted more than $76,000.

Agustin Garfiaz, 26, of Bellflower, pleaded guilty to organized retail grand theft and a count of receiving stolen property, both felonies. He was also placed on two years of formal probation.

Co-defendants Luis Alberto Delasancha, 31, is charged with 25 counts of grand theft and a count of organized retail grand theft, all felonies.

Co-defendant Everado Carrillo-Avilez, 39, is charged with felony counts each of organized retail grand theft and receiving stolen property. Co-defendant Jose Antonio Delasancha, 32, is listed in court records as a fugitive.

According to the criminal complaint, which lists 53 counts of grand theft and one count of organized retail grand theft, the four were accused of participating in a ring that would steal between $1,500 to about $950 from Home Depot stores from mid-October 2021 through February of this year. The total loss was $76,640.50, according to the complaint.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol officials, which was handling the investigation, did not immediately respond to a message for details.

City News Service contributed to this article.