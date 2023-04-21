A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was wounded early Friday when at least one sheriff’s deputy opened fire on him during a confrontation in a rural neighborhood in the far northern reaches of the San Diego area.

The events that led to the law enforcement gunfire began shortly after 1 a.m. with a report of a domestic dispute in the 4900 block of White Lilac Road in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego Police Department, which investigates shootings carried out by personnel with the county Sheriff’s Department.

The person wounded by the gunfire, described as a man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity. His identity and details on the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Updated at 12 p.m. April 21, 2023

–City News Service