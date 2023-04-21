A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Three people died and one person was injured after a house fire in the unincorporated area of El Cajon, authorities confirmed Friday.

Just before midnight Thursday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received calls about a house and a vehicle that were on fire in the 900 block of North Anza Street.

The department dispatched a helicopter and deputies to the scene.

Once authorities arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames with smoke spewing out of the roof, which prompted help from four different departments.

Firefighters immediately pulled two people out of the burning house, and paramedics rushed them to a hospital, but both died a short time later, according to authorities.

While putting out the blaze, firefighters found a dead person in the charred house, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The three deceased victims have not been identified by the Medical Examiner’s office yet.

A fourth person was found in the home and was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

The department’s bomb and arson units are investigating the cause deadly fire, but the home was already deemed a total loss.

City News Service contributed to this article.