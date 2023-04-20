The crime scene in Chollas Creek. Courtesy OnScene.TV

The San Diego Police Department released annual crime statistics on Thursday that showed a 7.5% drop in overall crime between 2021 and 2022.

There were significantly fewer murders and rapes, but more robberies and aggravated assaults. Among property crimes, burglaries and thefts fell, but more cars were stolen.

“This decrease in crime is proof of the San Diego Police Department’s commitment to keeping our community safe in even the most challenging times,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “I’m proud to see the numbers down and will continue to ensure SDPD has the resources they need to make this downward trend the norm for years to come.”

Police released these crime totals for 2022 and 2021:

Category 2022 2021 Murder 51 57 Rape 496 571 Robbery 1,292 1,091 Aggravated Assault 4,204 4,156 Burglary 3,239 3,393 Theft 15,390 18,075 Vehicle Theft 6,325 6,165

The overall crime rates were 4.1 violent crime rates per 1,000 residents and 17.1 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

“San Diego remains one of the safest big cities in the nation, and we can never take that for granted. SDPD will continue to focus on proactively preventing crimes before they occur and investigating cases to their full extent to bring justice for our communities,” said Police Chief David Nisleit.

Gloria and Nisleit planned a press conference for Thursday morning to provide more detailed information on last year’s crime statistics.