The Vista Detention Facility. Photo by Chris Stone

An inmate has died of unknown causes at the Vista Detention Facility, authorities reported Tuesday.

Eddie Faulkner, 53, was found unconscious and unresponsive in his single-occupancy cell at the South Melrose Drive jail at about 7 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and on-site medical staffers performed lifesaving measures on Faulkner prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the resuscitation efforts before pronouncing him dead.

“As is the protocol for all in-custody deaths, the sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and will conduct a thorough investigation,” Lt. Joseph Jarjura said. “The cause and manner of death will be determined by the (county) Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Faulkner was on parole when he was arrested Nov. 7 by El Cajon police for allegedly failing to comply with a court-ordered requirement to register as a sex offender, according to sheriff’s officials.

The death is the latest in a series of fatalities in county jails, which are overseen by the Sheriff’s department. The state issued a critical report last year examining 185 local jail deaths over a 14-year period that ended in 2020.

The document faulted the sheriff’s department for its “inadequate response,” and action has been taken, but the deaths have continued.

– City News Service and staff reports