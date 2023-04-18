These boxes, among a large shipment of green beans, concealed more than 775 pounds of fentanyl pills, authorities said. Photo credit: Courtesy, Customs and Border Protection

Border officials have found yet another way to smuggle huge amounts of illegal drugs – hidden among green beans.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Otay Mesa on Monday intercepted more than 3.5 million fentanyl pills– with an estimated street value of $21.1 million – concealed within the vegetable shipment.

At approximately 7:21 p.m., the agency said in a news release, border officers at the Port of Entry encountered the male driver of a tractor trailer carrying a shipment listed on his manifest as green beans. During initial inspection, an officer referred the driver and cargo load for an intensive agriculture inspection.

Authorities conducted a full scan of the tractor trailer and spotted irregularities prompting them to call in a human/narcotic detector dog, who alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Upon further inspection, officers discovered and extracted a total of 308 packages concealed within boxes of green beans. The narcotics were tested and identified as fentanyl pills with a total weight of 776.03 pounds.

“CBP recognizes our officers’ exceptional performance and applaud their continued efforts to protect and serve our communities,” said Rosa Hernandez, port director for the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility. “This seizure provides insight and displays how our officers work together in collaboration to keep this dangerous drug off the streets.”

The driver, 48, detained for the alleged smuggling attempt, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and narcotics.