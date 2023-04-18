San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities have publicly identified a 54-year-old Anaheim man who was killed a week ago in a collision with a big rig on Interstate 5 in the far northern reaches of the San Diego area.

Thanh Nguyen was heading south near Aliso Creek Rest Area when the Infiniti QX4 he was driving rear-ended a flatbed truck shortly before noon on April 11, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

Following the collision, the SUV overturned, coming to rest on its roof alongside the freeway. Nguyen, the sole occupant, died at the scene of the accident.

–City News Service