A truck collided with two vehicles as they exited Interstate 805 early Monday, leaving one of the motorists with fractures, police said.

A male, 37, was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry while a female, 76, was driving a 2016 Subaru

as they left northbound I-805 at Miramar Road shortly after 6 a.m.

Both were attempting to continue westbound on Miramar, San Diego police said, when the 46-year-old male driver of a 2020 Hino truck crossed over the center median and collided with the Toyota and Suburu.

The female driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a fractured pelvis. Traffic units responded and will investigate the collision.