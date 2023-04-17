Smoke obscures the tower during the early morning fire. Courtesy OnScene.TV

An early morning blaze in National City Monday sent one person to a hospital and forced an entire high-rise building to be evacuated.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, the National City Fire Department dispatched firefighters to 801 National City Blvd., which is where the Bayview Tower Condominiums are located.

Once crews arrived, they learned an active blaze was present in one of the units, and upgraded it to a second alarm fire, according to fire department officials.

The Coronado Fire Department, the Chula Vista Fire Department and the San Diego Fire Department helped with the evacuations of the building’s residents, according to the NCFD.

Firefighters began evacuating the high-rise building and found a person with injuries from the unit where the fire started.

The person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to fire officials.

Several dogs were also rescued, and one was seen getting oxygen from a firefighter, video from OnSceneTV showed.

It was unknown what caused the fire as investigation was ongoing.