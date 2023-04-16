Firefighters at the scene of the Kearny Mesa arson. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police searched Sunday for a male suspect wanted in a truck fire who also brandished a handgun at a witness in a Kearny Mesa parking lot.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police and fire officials received a report about a truck arson and possible shots fired in front of a store in the 9500 block of Chesapeake Drive, San Diego Police Department Lt. Christian Sharp told OnScene TV.

Sharp said the suspect used an accelerant to set a white Toyota truck on fire. When approached by the truck’s owner, the suspect displayed a handgun and a shot may have been fired, he said.

The lieutenant also said the truck owner saw the suspect throwing a “Molotov cocktail,” but arson investigators were examining the scene to determine exactly what started the fire. Multiple businesses had security cameras and authorities will examine their footage.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger, with another person. There were no injuries reported.

– City News Service