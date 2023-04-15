A Coast Guard helicopter approaches the air station San Diego hangar. File photo

A search was underway Saturday for three American citizens who were sailing from Mexico to San Diego and have been missing for more than a week.

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross left Mazatlán, Mexico, on April 4 on the sailing vessel Ocean Bound, a 44-foot La Fitte, and had planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 en route to San Diego, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials said the trio was planning to obtain provisions during the stop in Cabo San Lucas, but there is no record that they ever arrived.

Mexican Navy officials have joined the Coast Guard in searching for the group. The search has included various marinas throughout Baja California.

Anyone with information about the trio was asked to contact the Coast Guard at 510-437-3701.