A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a checkpoint, the Escondido Police Department said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted at East Valley Parkway and Beven Drive from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, police said.

Of the 717 motorists who were contacted, 21 unlicensed drivers were issued citations and four drivers with suspended licenses were cited, police said.

Three motorists were cited for not having proof of insurance, and two people were cited for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate their vehicle. Five vehicles were impounded.

The police department said it would hold another checkpoint in April.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–City News Service