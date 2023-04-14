SPRINGFIELD, MA – Mikey Williams of San Ysidro (1) drives to the basket during the Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Christopher Columbus and San Ysidro on Jan. 14, 2023 at Blake Arena. (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire)

A local basketball star seen to have a bright future in the sport was arrested this week on suspicion of assault with a firearm, authorities reported Friday.

Michael Anthony “Mikey” Williams, 18, was taken into custody Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was released on $50,000 bail shortly after midnight Friday.

ESPN ranks Williams 34th on a list of the top 100 recruits of 2023. He has committed to play college basketball at Memphis, the network reported, adding that university officials, in a statement, said they were “aware of the situation and [are] gathering more information.”

The young man is also a social media star with millions of followers who holds multi-million-dollar endorsement deals. He has attended San Ysidro High School though ESPN also reported that he once transferred to a North Carolina Christian school.

Deputies arrested Williams in connection with a non-injury shooting that occurred March 27 outside his home on Bratton Valley Road in Jamul, according to sheriff’s officials.

Shortly before midnight that evening, gunfire erupted following an argument, authorities said. At least one round damaged a car occupied by five people – three of them minors – but struck no one.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday morning, sheriff’s officials said

He bought the 3,700-square-foot home in Jamul last summer for $1.2 million and lives there with a teammate, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

– City News Service and staff reports