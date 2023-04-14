A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

A 22-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Logan Heights, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the man was walking eastbound in an alley near 2900 National Ave, according to the SDPD.

Police said the victim heard a car driving behind him in the alley, but could not move out of the way in time and was stuck by the vehicle.

The suspect left the scene before the victim could identify the vehicle, and no witnesses were around, according to the SDPD.

The man was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis and left fibula, according to police.

Police were investigating the incident and looking for any suspects.