Gift cards can be a target for scams or theft. Photo credit: Screen shot, abc11.com

Authorities on Friday asked members of the public to come forward as they may have been victims of a woman found to be in possession of stolen mail from throughout North County.

Rebecca Whitney Stedtfeld, 32, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of identity and mail theft, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said they found the mail, along with hundreds of unused gift cards, in the woman’s possession after a traffic stop last week.

The mail came from Carlsbad, Fallbrook, Encinitas, Escondido, Ramona and San Marcos, while the gift cards were from VISA and a variety of retailers, Walmart, Target, Ralph’s and Bath & Body Works.

A deputy with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation encountered Stedtfeld when he pulled a car over for having an expired registration around 4 a.m. April 8 near the intersection of Tecalote Drive and Pala Lake Drive.

During the traffic stop, a records check revealed the driver had outstanding warrants from Orange and Riverside counties.

Deputies searched the car after taking the driver into custody due to the warrants and found the gift cards and stolen mail. The search also turned up a ledger documenting gift card barcodes with corresponding access or PIN codes.

Stedtfeld faces charges linked to the warrants, along with several counts of identity theft, conspiracy to commit crime, committing a crime while out on bail and possessing burglary tools.

The department asked members of the public to come forward if they have information about the thefts or might be victims. They may call the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200 or remain anonymous by calling San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.