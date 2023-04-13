Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

An ex-San Diego Navy hospital employee who prosecutors say harassed a female co-worker and installed a hidden camera in her office pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal stalking charge.

According to his plea agreement, Jonathan Sandoval, 30, of Calexico, recorded the unnamed co-worker as she was changing clothes in her office, then emailed her nude images of herself that he captured from the recording.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the email he sent read, “This is you naked. I’ll make sure and send all your videos of you changing. Have fun at work.”

One week prior to that incident, prosecutors say Sandoval went into the woman’s office and looked through her belongings “while disregarding her requests to stop.” The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he then showed her a knife and later that day, sent her numerous messages after she told him to stop contacting her.

A grand jury indictment charging Sandoval does not indicate where the pair worked or their specific occupations. Sandoval was described by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as a former contract employee of the unnamed hospital, while the woman was described as a United States military service member.

The stalking charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

“Mr. Sandoval deserves to be held fully accountable for his reprehensible actions to harass, surveil and intimidate a service member,” said Special Agent in Charge Joshua Flowers of the NCIS Southwest Field Office in a statement. “NCIS and our law enforcement partners remain committed to fully investigating and rooting out criminality within the ranks that threatens the safety of the Department of the Navy family.”

City News Service contributed to this article.