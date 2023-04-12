Thomas Artman. Credit: GoFundMe

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 27-year-old man killed in a fiery rainy-day car crash in Carlsbad.

Thomas Artman of Oceanside lost control of the Mazda MX-5 he was driving on a storm-drenched stretch of roadway in the 2700 block of Faraday Avenue, near El Fuerte Street, shortly before 6:30 a.m. March 30, according to police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sports car veered at high speed onto the westbound side of the street, where it collided with a Honda Accord and a Toyota Corolla, overturned, tumbled onto a sidewalk and became engulfed in flames. Artman died at the scene of the accident.

Paramedics took the other two drivers to hospitals for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

According to a GoFundMe account, Artman was active in California Future Farmers of America and a fundraiser for the organization was created in his honor.

City News Service contributed to this article.