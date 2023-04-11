A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 54-year-old Orange County man was killed Tuesday when the SUV he was driving rear-ended a big rig on Interstate 5 in the far northern reaches of the San Diego area, authorities reported.

The Infiniti QX4 crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer shortly before noon as the two vehicles were headed south near Aliso Creek Rest Area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Westminster resident behind the wheel of the SUV — the sole occupant — died at the scene of the accident, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities closed two southbound lanes on the interstate in the area to allow for investigation and cleanup. The stretch of freeway was fully open again as of 4 p.m., the CHP advised.

Updated at 5:29 p.m. April 11, 2023

City News Service contributed to this article.