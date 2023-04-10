A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person died Monday in a traffic collision involving a big rig and several other vehicles on Interstate 5 near Moonlight Beach, authorities reported.

The fatal pileup occurred about 10:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just south of Encinitas Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

See more SB I-5 south of Encinitas Blvd, all lanes blocked due to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck. pic.twitter.com/IFmUBYlPRF — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 10, 2023

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

The crash left the entire southbound side of the interstate closed into the early afternoon. Three of the affected lanes were open again as of 2 p.m., and the rest were back in operation about an hour later, the CHP advised.

Updated at 3:46 p.m. April 10, 2023

City News Service contributed to this article.