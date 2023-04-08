A 20-year-old man was shot to death while visiting friends in a San Ysidro home after which a vehicle sped off, police said Saturday. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The shooting was reported at about 10:20 p.m. Friday in front of a residence in the 100 block of East Park Avenue, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers found a man in front of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, the lieutenant said. They performed life-saving measures until paramedics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived and rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:06 p.m.

As officers conducted a preliminary investigation, they learned the victim was confronted by a suspect or suspects in a vehicle before he was shot, Shebloski said. That vehicle and its occupants sped away from the area where the shooting occurred.

SDPD homicide detectives were canvassing the neighborhood looking for any evidence or witnesses.

There was no immediate physical description of the suspects. The victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notifications.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service