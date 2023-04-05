A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two people were arrested Wednesday in City Heights following a police pursuit that involved a stolen pickup, according to authorities.

Officers spotted the vehicle near 39th Street and Polk Avenue at around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away, according to police. The driver led law enforcement through Teralta Park on Central Avenue before the vehicle crashed into a pole, ABC10 reported.

The two occupants of the truck attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly detained, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

–-City News Service