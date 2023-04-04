A ranch on Artesian Road near Rancho Santa Fe where the county is investigating allegations of animal abuse. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Animal control officers continue to investigate allegations of substandard care of horses at a ranch near Rancho Santa Fe, but have not yet been granted full access to the animals, according to a report out this week.

Last week, the San Diego County Department of Animal Services was called to the property in the 7600 block of Artesian Road in response to a report of a horse in distress, according to the agency.

“Animal Services dispatched an officer to the scene and found one elderly horse down and trapped in mud,” the department stated. “While the horse’s owner and veterinarian were contacted and responded quickly to provide humane euthanasia, the animal in question had unfortunately expired before euthanasia could be provided.

“There are additional horses on the large property, and, currently, Animal Services’ investigation is ongoing. The owner’s private veterinarian has indicated that they are onsite at the property several days a week to attend to resident animals. Animal Services officers will conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the welfare of all animals on property. The Department of Animal Services is prepared to assist the property owner if needed.”

Between 40 and 50 horses allegedly had been receiving substandard care at the ranch, according to various news reports.

Investigators from the county’s animal services department have met with the owners and/or their veterinarian a total of eight times, NBC7 reported Monday.

“Officers have not yet been granted full access to all the animals on the property. But today, an Animal Services veterinarian spoke to the owner’s private veterinarian about the animals under her care and treatment,” the department said Monday. “Those discussions are ongoing, and Animal Services will continue to investigate the safety, well-being and veterinarian-led care of the animals while respecting the rights of the property owner.”

On Friday evening, one of the owners of the ranch allegedly pointed a gun at a CBS8 photojournalist who had gone there along with a reporter to document the purported mistreated of horses, according to the news station. At the ranch, they found one horse with “a large gash on its leg,” and several were “limping, (and) many looked emaciated with ribs, hips and their spine(s) showing,” the reporter alleged.

A second gun-brandishing incident occurred Saturday, according to NBC7, which added that the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene and spoke with the man with the gun, but did not arrest him.

A woman from the rescue group Saving Horses Inc. told CBS8 she saw horses without access to hay and eating manure. Audrey Reynolds, who has been rescuing horses for 16 years, said the fields where the horses stand look like manure has piled up for years.

The alleged abuse was initially reported March 17, animal-welfare advocates told NBC7.

The horse owners could not be reached for comment.

The owners of the property were identified by CBS8 as Craig Netwig and Debra Barkely. The pair are listed as thoroughbred racehorse breeders and owners by the industry website Equibase.

Mike Marten, a spokesperson for the California Horse Racing Board, told City News Service that Netwig and Barkely are both licensed as horse owners by the CHRB.

“The horses in question are not located at a facility licensed by the CHRB,” Marten said. “The CHRB will be leaving this investigation to the agencies with jurisdiction … where the violations are alleged to have occurred. Once those agencies complete their investigations, the CHRB will determine whether the individual licensed owners have violated any CHRB rules and will proceed accordingly.”