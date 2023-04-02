An SDG&E service truck. Photo credit: Screen shot, company video

A man driving a truck that crashed into a power pole Sunday, leaving some East County residents without power, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash happened just before noon near Mast Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue, according to Lt. John Spach of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities closed Mast Boulevard temporarily in both directions.

SDG&E’s website noted that power was out for 85 customers in Santee and Carlton Hills. Initial estimates suggested it would be restored by mid-afternoon, but that was later revised to 10 p.m.

– City News Service