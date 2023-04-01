A shooting in the East Village Saturday left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a suspect on the run, police said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A shooting in the East Village Saturday left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a suspect on the run, police said.

The San Diego Police Department said dispatchers received a call of a shooting in the area of 16th Street and K Street at 5:47 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of K Street, according to Officer David O’Brien of the SDPD.

The victim described the shooter as a man wearing a brown, hooded sweatshirt, the officer said. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

No one was in custody as of Saturday morning and SDPD Central Division detectives were investigating the shooting.

