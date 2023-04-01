Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A wheelchair-bound man believed to be in his 60s was hospitalized with a brain bleed after he was struck and injured by a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban while trying to cross a street Friday evening in San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 7:34 p.m. to the 2400 block of Market Street where they learned a 32-year-old man was driving the Suburban on Market Street approaching 500 25th Street and the wheelchair- bound victim, who police said had been drinking, was just west of the intersection, said Officer Robert Heims.

The wheelchair-bound victim, who was not in the crosswalk, was facing south but tried to wheel himself north and was struck by the Suburban.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that require surgery but are not considered life threatening, Heims said. The driver of the Suburban was not injured and driving under the influence was not a factor in the collision.

The department’s Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service