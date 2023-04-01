A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A gas station in Lake Murray was robbed Saturday by a man displaying a black semi-automatic handgun, police said.

The robbery happened at 12:52 p.m. Saturday at the Speedway Gas Station in the 8700 block of Lake Murray Boulevard, according to Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect entered the gas station, showed the clerk a handgun and told the employee to give him the money in the cash register, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s, wearing a dark baseball cap, medical-style face mask, a yellow vest over a red sweater, and black pants.

SDPD robbery detectives responded and were handling the investigation.

–City News Service