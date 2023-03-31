One person was killed Friday in a predawn collision involving a car and a pickup truck on state Route 94 in the Golden Hill area. Photo via OnScene.TV.

One person was killed Friday in a predawn collision involving a car and a pickup truck on state Route 94 in the Golden Hill area.

The fatal wreck occurred about 4 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, described only as male, died at the scene. It was unclear what vehicle the fatal victim had been in.

The wreck left the westbound side of SR-94 blocked in the area for a time. All affected lanes were reopened by 7 a.m., the CHP advised.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

–City News Service