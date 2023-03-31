A mechanical failure left several people stuck on a rollercoaster at SeaWorld San Diego Friday until emergency crews could safely rescue them.
The non-injury mishap on the Tidal Twister attraction at the Mission Bay theme park occurred about 4 p.m., SeaWorld spokesperson Tracy Spahr said.
Firefighters had 30 stranded passengers off the thrill ride shortly after 5 p.m., according to a tweet by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
SeaWorld was working to determine the cause of the malfunction.
The park launched Tidal Twister, a horizontal, figure-8, dueling coaster, the first of its kind, in May 2019.
