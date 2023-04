The location of Friday’s North County earthquake. Photo credit: Screen shot, earthquake.usgs.gov

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake centered near Palomar Mountain shook San Diego County Friday evening.

It occurred just south of the Riverside County line and about 20 miles east of Fallbrook at 6:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Initial reports placed the magnitude at 4.5 on the Richter scale.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage due to the earthquake, which shook communities as far south as San Diego.

See more Friday night rumble! A M4.2 quake near Palomar Observatory at 6:16pm local time generated lightly felt shaking in parts of San Diego county. Did you feel it?https://t.co/Mb83iyWSu1 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 1, 2023

See more I was wondering why my Bed shook when I was watching TV a bit ago quite the shake too. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/JOeypKOW5C — DanielFireCopter (@DanielFireTruck) April 1, 2023

– City News Service