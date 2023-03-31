Kedrick Sadler. Courtesy city of Oceanside

Longtime Oceanside police officer Kedrick Sadler has been appointed to serve as Oceanside’s next police chief, the city announced Friday.

Sadler’s appointment is effective Saturday, when he will take over for retiring chief Fred Armijo.

See more Team Blakespear, alongside staff from @AsmLaurieDavies, presented a joint certificate of recognition to Oceanside's Police Chief Fred Armijo for his 34 years of service to the City of Oceanside and its residents. Thank you Chief Armijo for being a dedicated public servant! pic.twitter.com/6zNRoFBPEJ — Senator Catherine Blakespear (@SenBlakespear) March 30, 2023

Sadler has spent 22 years as a police officer in Oceanside, where he has served as patrol officer, canine handler, property crimes detective, homicide detective, patrol sergeant, support operations division lieutenant and captain.

Oceanside City Manager Jonathan Borrego said in a statement, “Chief Sadler is committed to advancing a department that values professionalism, transparency, community service and innovation.” Borrego said a 10-member community stakeholder committee took part in the interview process for the new chief and “Their feedback and perspective were invaluable to our efforts.”

Armijo spent 29 years with the Oceanside Police Department and first served as interim police chief in late 2020, before being appointed police chief in March 2021.

“We thank him for his decades of dedicated service and congratulate him on his retirement,” the city said in a statement.

City News Service contributed to this article.