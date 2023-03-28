A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A 53-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road under the influence of drugs.

At around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol noticed the woman driving northbound on the southbound side of State Route 125, officials said. Officers from several different agencies were dispatched to stop the woman from driving her Mercedes-Benz on the wrong side of the highway, according to the CHP.

Law enforcement intercepted and stopped the vehicle, which was traveling about 35 mph on southbound SR 125, just south of State Route 52, according to the CHP.

The woman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

–City News Service