A Border Patrol agent monitors the U.S.-Mexico border. Photo by Chris Stone

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Imperial Beach station encountered 290 individuals illegally crossing into the U.S., from 36 different countries, in less than 13 hours.

Around 7 p.m., Friday, agents encountered the first large group of 90 individuals. They were illegally entering the U.S. in the “Goat Canyon” area four miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

While agents secured the first group, another group of 56 individuals crossed through an area known as “South Levee,” about one mile west of the San Ysidro port.

As the night progressed, large groups continued to enter the Imperial Beach Station area of responsibility. A third group of 114 individuals was apprehended near “South Levee.”

While Border Patrol Agents were securing the group of 114, 30 additional individuals illegally crossed through the “Goat Canyon” area.

The individuals apprehended were from the following countries: Afghanistan, Angola, Belize, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, India, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Mali, Mauritania, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Romania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Turkey, Vietnam, and Yemen.

All the subjects were taken into custody, evaluated, and transported to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol station, which is responsible for the six linear miles of land border from the Pacific Ocean to the San Ysidro Port of Entry.